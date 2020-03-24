Gary M. Quillin

Our beloved brother, Gary, passed on to his eternal life, from his home after his battle with cancer, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Gary loved music and could name nearly every song and the group who played it. His favorite group was the Eagles. He cherished his guitars and was quite accomplished in playing them to a variety of tunes.

Gary was quick with witty sayings and usually had a comical come back for most everyone. He played football during his days at Aquinas High School and was an avid softball player, with a knack for home runs, especially at old Powell Park. He was very loving and loved by all his nieces and nephews, and will be sadly missed by all.

He was born in La Crosse, to Marcellus and Verna Quillin Oct. 18,1952.

He is survived by his two sisters and three brothers, Maureen (Fred) Quillin-Monk, La Crosse, Kenneth (Grainne Tierney) Quillin, La Crosse, Michael (Lil Zadre) Quillin, Seattle, Ronald (Pam Ranger) Quillin, La Crosse, Ann (Gary) Quillin-Larson, Thomaston, Ga.

During the uncertain times our society is facing, memorial and burial arrangements will be determined at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.