Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Gary Olson
June 06, 1938 - October 02, 2019
Gary M. Olson
ROCHESTER, Minn./GALESVILLE -- Gary Maynard Olson of Rochester/Galesville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Mayo Hospital, La Crosse, following a tragic accident. He was born in North Bend, to Maynard and Emma (Mulder) Olson June 06, 1938. He spent his childhood in Mindoro, where he graduated from high school in 1956. He graduated from Winona State with a BS and a MA in secondary education.
He married Lynn Rall Olson, July 3, 1960, at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.
He began his teaching career in Spring Valley, Minn., teaching bookkeeping and civics. Gary and Lynn relocated to Rochester in 1967 where he began a four decade career at Mayo High School. He furthered his education at the University of Northern Colorado where he attained his doctorate in Education. He continued to teach social studies at Mayo until becoming the assistant principal and later principal. He retired from Mayo in 1998. He then came out of retirement and became principal of Harmony High School for several years before again retiring.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Greg (Jen); and granddaughters, Emma and Olivia of Wilmette, Ill.; daughter, Lara (Chad) Petersen; and grandsons, Blake and Maxwell of Mound, Minn.; brother, Bruce (Myrna) Olson of Mindoro; Joann (Knute) Gilbertson of Minnetonka, Minn.; Carole Strittmatter of La Crosse.
Gary was proceeded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marge (Kenneth) Steen and Carmen Kratz.
Gary was very active with numerous charitable organizations including the Sons of Norway and the Old Main Historical Community Arts Center in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Michael Hibbs officiating. Burial will be at Pine Cliff Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to G.E.T. Food Pantry, First Presbyterian Church, or the Old Main Historical Genealogy Department.
Zwickey Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Gary Olson, please visit Tribute Store.
ROCHESTER, Minn./GALESVILLE -- Gary Maynard Olson of Rochester/Galesville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Mayo Hospital, La Crosse, following a tragic accident. He was born in North Bend, to Maynard and Emma (Mulder) Olson June 06, 1938. He spent his childhood in Mindoro, where he graduated from high school in 1956. He graduated from Winona State with a BS and a MA in secondary education.
He married Lynn Rall Olson, July 3, 1960, at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.
He began his teaching career in Spring Valley, Minn., teaching bookkeeping and civics. Gary and Lynn relocated to Rochester in 1967 where he began a four decade career at Mayo High School. He furthered his education at the University of Northern Colorado where he attained his doctorate in Education. He continued to teach social studies at Mayo until becoming the assistant principal and later principal. He retired from Mayo in 1998. He then came out of retirement and became principal of Harmony High School for several years before again retiring.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Greg (Jen); and granddaughters, Emma and Olivia of Wilmette, Ill.; daughter, Lara (Chad) Petersen; and grandsons, Blake and Maxwell of Mound, Minn.; brother, Bruce (Myrna) Olson of Mindoro; Joann (Knute) Gilbertson of Minnetonka, Minn.; Carole Strittmatter of La Crosse.
Gary was proceeded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marge (Kenneth) Steen and Carmen Kratz.
Gary was very active with numerous charitable organizations including the Sons of Norway and the Old Main Historical Community Arts Center in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Michael Hibbs officiating. Burial will be at Pine Cliff Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to G.E.T. Food Pantry, First Presbyterian Church, or the Old Main Historical Genealogy Department.
Zwickey Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Gary Olson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 4, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Gary
in memory of Gary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.