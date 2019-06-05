Gary B. Michel

St. Paul, Minn. - Gary B. Michel, 67, of St. Paul died in a traffic accident in Washington County, Minn., Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Gary was born Jan. 18, 1952, in La Crosse, to Bernard J. Michel and Kathleen Mae (Lepsch) Michel. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1970, then became a medic in the Army, serving in Europe. After the Army, he attended UW-L and later earned a nursing degree at Western College. He worked as an RN in La Crosse, Tomah, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities. After retiring from nursing, he went to culinary school at the College of St. Paul and worked at various restaurants in the Twin Cities area until his death.

Gary is survived by his mother of Onalaska; brothers, Thomas (Kathleen) of Onalaska, Stanley (Debra) of West Salem, Douglas of La Crosse, Joseph (Theresa) of Milton and Robert of Onalaska; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Gregory.

A private funeral will occur July 11, in St Paul, with burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery. A local celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Onalaska Community Center on Quincy Street.