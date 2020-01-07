Gary Herbert Metzig
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gary Herbert Metzig

January 07, 2020

Gary Herbert Metzig Gary Herbert Metzig
ONALASKA -- Gary Herbert Metzig, 62, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A full obituary can be viewed at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 11, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Gary Herbert Metzig, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Gary
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 11, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.