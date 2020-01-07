Follow story
Gary Herbert Metzig
January 07, 2020
Gary Herbert Metzig
ONALASKA -- Gary Herbert Metzig, 62, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A full obituary can be viewed at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 11, 2020
