Gary Melde

December 22, 1965 - May 10, 2019

Gary Melde Gary William Melde
Gary William Melde, 53, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 22, 1965, to Norman and Delores Melde. He married Shelley Holt June 21, 2003. Gary was a longtime employee at Trane Company. He enjoyed spending time with Shelley, family, and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and stayed positive until the end. Gary is survived by his mother, Delores; two older brothers, Dan (Cheryl) and Ron; sister, Jean; daughter, Leah; nephews, Jamie (Cassey), Jason (Sarah), Jeremy (Jennie), Jonathan (Sarah), Daniel, and Brandon (Dakota); niece, Autumn Rose; sisters-in-law, Sherry (Tom) and Amy, and father-in-law, Jim Holt. Gary is reunited with his sweetheart, Shelley and his father, Norman in heaven. Special thank you to Gundersen hospice and health care workers, and special friends, Scott Taylor and Kris and Andrew Prew. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 13, 2019
Barb Brisson Hurley
May 13, 2019
Mrs. Melde and Family-You have our deepest sympathy. Gary was always such a great kid when we were growing up. Very friendly, good sense of humor, and very respectively of our Mom. The kind of neighbor everyone would want to have. We were all lucky to have known him.

Barb and Dan Hurley