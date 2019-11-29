Gary Michael Johnson

ONALASKA -- Gary Michael Johnson, 63, of Onalaska passed away suddenly, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm. Gary was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau, Wis., to parents, Glendon and Florence (Soczka) Johnson, who resided in the city of Athens, Wis., Dec. 17, 1955.

Gary graduated from Owen-Withee High School in 1974 and went on to North Central Technical College, where he graduated with an associate degree in electronic technologies and where he met the love of his life and future wife, Judith Van Zummeren. Gary then pursued and achieved his bachelor's in management information systems from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class. After graduation, he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation in Milwaukee and then in 1995, he relocated and started working for Trane/Ingersoll Rand in La Crosse, until April of 2015. On Oct. 1, 1983, Gary was united in marriage to Judith Van Zummeren and were blessed with two daughters, Morgan and Mallory. Gary loved spending time with his family, playing cards, fishing, camping at Kindred Acres and loved watching the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed cooking a weekly Wednesday evening dinner for family, which included a new recipe from a different country each time.

He is survived by his mother, Florence Johnson; his wife, Judith Johnson; his daughters, Mallory Johnson, Morgan (Adam) Miemietz; and grandson, Westin Miemietz; his brothers and sister, Mark (Carol) Johnson, Beth (John) Draves, Brian (Gretchen) Johnson; mother-in-law, Patricia Van Zummeren; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Joni) Van Zummeren, Jim (Amy) Van Zummeren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glendon Johnson; and his father-in-law, Joseph Van Zummeren.

The family would like to thank all the Gundersen Health System staff that took such great care of Gary, especially Dr. Michael Henry and the ER staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Patrick's Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick's Church or Gundersen Medical Foundation. Online guestbook may be signed at .