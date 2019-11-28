Gary W. Jiracek
Gary W. Jiracek

November 28, 2019

Gary "Jumpy" W. Jiracek, 79, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of Gary's life is being planned for later in May of 2020. Details will be announced at that time by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Donna Ruble Hintze
Nov 30, 2019
The battle is over for Gary and we rejoice for that. We pray for you as you deal with the loss. You were a wonderful asset and help to him and deserve credit for hanging in there with him in his time of need. Bless you Suzanne.