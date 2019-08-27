Gary Jacobson

WESTBY -- Gary Jacobson, 77 of Westby died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Gundersen Health System.

Gary was born July 5, 1942, in Westby, to Edwin and Marian (Galstad) Jacobson. He was baptized and confirmed at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Gary graduated from Westby High School in 1960. Gary attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He married Mary Jane Mikkelson Oct. 30, 1965, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran.

Gary operated the Westby Liquor Store for 38 years, until retirement in 2003. He loved hunting, fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers. He was the master of fixing anything and enjoyed traveling.

In 1992, Gary was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia. On Aug. 6, 1993, at the University Hospital in Madison, Wis., Gary had a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Mark, was the donor. After eight weeks in the hospital and a yearlong recuperation, Gary was able to return to work.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 53 years , Mary Jane; his daughter, Lisa of Westby; brother, Mark (Susan) Jacobson of Westby; and sister-in-law, Pat Jacobson, of Cary, Ill. He is also survived by nephews, Todd (Jeanette) Jacobson, Eric (Nina) Jacobson and Jed Jacobson; and niece, Jennifer (Bram) Vollebregt.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Jacobson, of Cary.

Funeral services for Gary were at 11 a.m. today, Aug. 30, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman officiated. Friends called during a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon/reception followed the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in Gary's name.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in Gary's name.