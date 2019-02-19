Gary Edward Hanson

Gary Edward Hanson, 72, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Mayo Health System, La Crosse.

He was born May 13, 1946, to Hilmer J. and Ruth (Fuller) Hanson.

Gary loved to play the lottery and loved the game of football. He was known for his cooking and baking. Gary was also known by the nickname as “Slim,” from when he was growing up. He delivered fuel oil for most of his life.

He is survived by one sister, Debbie (Scott) Guenther of Onalaska; and one brother, James Hanson of La Crosse. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth, Janet, Annabelle and Rebecca; four brothers, Harlen, Donald, Norman and David.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with entombment to be held in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at .