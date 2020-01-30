Gary G. Gaynor

Gary G. Gaynor, 75, of La Crosse and formerly of Coon Valley died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Shelby Terrace in La Crosse. He was born May 23, 1944, in Louisville, Ky., to Gordon and Irene (Quinnell) Gaynor. Gary graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1962 followed by WWTC in 1968 with an accounting degree and Viterbo in 1981 with a degree in business administration. He worked at La Crosse Truck Center for many years followed by La Crosse Concrete for several years. Gary was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading and spending time with family.

Survivors include his brother, Ken Gaynor of La Crosse; four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, David and Jerry Gaynor.

A visitation will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, when there will be a time of sharing, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley.

Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.