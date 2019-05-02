Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Gary Dundee
May 02, 2019
Gary Dundee
POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Gary Dundee, 68, of Postville died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. There will also be a one hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the Celebrant.
Interment with military rites will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.
POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Gary Dundee, 68, of Postville died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. There will also be a one hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the Celebrant.
Interment with military rites will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on May 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Gary
in memory of Gary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.