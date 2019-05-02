Gary Dundee
POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Gary Dundee, 68, of Postville died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. There will also be a one hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the Celebrant.
Interment with military rites will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.
