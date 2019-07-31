Galen E. Turner
Galen E. Turner

July 31, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Galen E. Turner, 89, of West Salem passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A celebration of life will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the farm, for friends and family who loved Galen and Joanne and their family. Location is at W4189 Weise Road, in West Salem, Wis., 54669.
For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
