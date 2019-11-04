Gale Miller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Gale Miller

July 02, 1940 - November 04, 2019

Gale Miller Gale "Lars" J. Miller
Gale "Lars" J. Miller, 79, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Gale was born July 2, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Maurita (Larson) Miller. Her stepdad was William Larson. Gale graduated from Chi-Hi in 1958 and played the coronet in the High School Band. She worked for Mason Shoe and Cargill and then served as supervisor/manager for Hewlett-Packard.
Gale served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
Gale is survived by her best friend, Joyce Orecchia of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and other relatives and friends.
Gale was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov, 8 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 until the time of services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in Gale's Honor, you can do so to a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 5, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Gale Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Gale
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Friday November 08, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Order flowers for Gale's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Gale's Visitation begins.

Celebration of Life

Friday November 08, 2019
2:00 PM

Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Order flowers for Gale's Celebration of Life

Guaranteed delivery before Gale's Celebration of Life begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 05, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.