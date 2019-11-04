Follow story
Gale Miller
July 02, 1940 - November 04, 2019
Gale "Lars" J. Miller
Gale "Lars" J. Miller, 79, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Gale was born July 2, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Maurita (Larson) Miller. Her stepdad was William Larson. Gale graduated from Chi-Hi in 1958 and played the coronet in the High School Band. She worked for Mason Shoe and Cargill and then served as supervisor/manager for Hewlett-Packard.
Gale served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
Gale is survived by her best friend, Joyce Orecchia of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and other relatives and friends.
Gale was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov, 8 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 until the time of services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in Gale's Honor, you can do so to a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
November 5, 2019
Events
Visitation
Friday November 08, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Celebration of Life
Friday November 08, 2019
2:00 PM
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
