Fredrick Charles Herbert
January 24, 2020

GALESVILLE -- Fredrick Charles Herbert, 75, of Galesville passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in his home. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 20436 West Ridge Ave., Galesville, 54630. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
