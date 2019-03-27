Frederick Oliver Thompson

ETTRICK -- Frederick Oliver Thompson, 90, of Ettrick passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. He was born Sept. 12, 1928, to Peter Julius and Marie Antoinette (Sveen) Thompson, the first born of three sons. He grew up on the Thompson family farm in French Creek and attended Wayside School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a road grader driver. He acquired his GED while in the service.

He worked for years with a construction company in Winona, Minn., helping to build houses all over the area. He later worked for a furniture construction company in Black River Falls and still later with Kenneth Aleckson Construction until he retired.

In the 1970s, he built a shop at his home and began making replicas of Norwegian trunks, cutting boards, salt boxes, sconces, etc. He worked with local rosemalers to have them rosemaled. He attended the annual Nordic Fest in Decorah, Iowa, for years to sell his creations, to socialize and gather more project information.

He helped to write the book Utvandringen til Amerika, Fra Biri/Snertingdal, Vardal/Gjovik, 1846-1915, authored by Halvard Oudenstad. Fred sent the information and photos, in the book, of Norwegians and their families who settled in the area. The book's Forward and Introduction are dated 1981.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Irvin and Richard. He is survived by two nieces, Dawn (Rick) Volkman, Lorraine (Nathan) Bowen; three nephews, Travis (Kari) Thompson, Scott (Tina) and James (Heather) Thompson; four great-nephews, Victor and Will Volkman, Jacob and Jescey Thompson; two great-nieces, Caydie and Ellie Thompson; and two sisters-in-law, Terry Thompson and Nellie Thompson.

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Thanks to the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center staff and Marinuka Manor staff for caring for him in the last couple years.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville chapel assisted the family.