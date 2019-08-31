Frederick Myron Smith
Frederick Myron Smith

August 31, 2019

Frederick Myron Smith, 48, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Savannah, Ga. The family wishes to inform family and friends that final arrangements are pending due to weather conditions and limited access to the city of Savannah, as a result of Hurricane Dorian. When arrangements can be finalized, details will be announced for his celebration of life. Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, 102 Owens Industrial Drive, Savannah, Ga., 31405, will be in charge of arrangements. If you have additional questions, please contact Angel Smith at 912-321-3276. We request your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
