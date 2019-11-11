Frederick Charles Bagniefski

Frederick "Fred" Charles Bagniefski, died peacefully at his home Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, after a valiant fight against renal cancer. Fred was born in La Crosse, Oct. 30, 1933, to Lawrence and Mary Bagniefski, and was a lifelong resident of La Crosse.

Fred enjoyed an accomplished career as a sheet metal worker, who along with his brother, established and piloted B&B Sheet Metal, until his retirement in 1998. Fred was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed spending summers with his wife, Rita and their many friends camping and fishing at Goose Island or in Northern Wisconsin, each summer. He was blessed with a large family and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His most celebrated passion was playing pool with his close friends and teammates. Fred was a highly-skilled, competitive pool player, who earned the respect and admiration of all he played with and against. He will be sorely missed at pool tournaments throughout the Greater Coulee Region.

Fred was a proud and loving father of seven children, Jeffrey Bagniefski of La Crosse; Jill Zakem (Kenny) of La Crosse; Tim Bagniefski (Kris) of Palm Harbor, Fla.; Teresa Whitaker (Jimmy) of La Crosse; Brian Bagniefski (Julie) of Baltimore, Md.; Brent Bagniefski (Mark) of Champaign-Urbana, Ill.; and Lisa Bagniefski of La Crosse. Fred was also blessed with 11 loving grandchildren, Garrett Bagniefski, Troy Bagniefski, Brooke Dubravka (Milan), Jenny Hund (Harrison), Anna Engfer (Grant), Nicole, Natalie and Cassie Bagniefski, Stacy Grace (Jon), Michelle Spottswood (William II) and Kelly Coles (Greg).

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rita (Gates) of La Crosse; elder sister, Alice Nicholson of Onalaska; and younger brother, Kenneth of Stoddard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary; brothers, Robert and Donald; and his daughter, Jill.

The family will receive friends for a viewing and wake from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Following the funeral services, a remembrance of life will be hosted by the family, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.