Frederick C. Bagniefski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Frederick C. Bagniefski

November 11, 2019

Frederick C. Bagniefski Frederick 'Fred' C. Bagniefski
Frederick "Fred" C. Bagniefski, 86, of La Crosse passed away at home Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on November 11, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Frederick C. Bagniefski, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Frederick
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 11, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.