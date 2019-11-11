Follow story
Frederick C. Bagniefski
November 11, 2019
Frederick 'Fred' C. Bagniefski
Frederick "Fred" C. Bagniefski, 86, of La Crosse passed away at home Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on November 11, 2019
