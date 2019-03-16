Frederick Antisdel
Frederick Antisdel

March 16, 2019

Frederick Antisdel Frederick G. Antisdel
RICHLAND CENTER/VIROQUA -- Frederick G. Antisdel, 86, formerly of Richland Center and Viroqua, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Francis House in South Milwaukee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday March 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full military honors and a luncheon will follow the Mass. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial will be held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to a Veterans organization.
To view the full obituary or leave On-line condolences visit www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
Published on March 18, 2019
