Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Frederick Antisdel
March 16, 2019
Frederick G. Antisdel
RICHLAND CENTER/VIROQUA -- Frederick G. Antisdel, 86, formerly of Richland Center and Viroqua, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Francis House in South Milwaukee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday March 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full military honors and a luncheon will follow the Mass. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial will be held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to a Veterans organization.
To view the full obituary or leave On-line condolences visit www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
RICHLAND CENTER/VIROQUA -- Frederick G. Antisdel, 86, formerly of Richland Center and Viroqua, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Francis House in South Milwaukee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday March 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua. Father Kowalski will celebrate the Mass. Full military honors and a luncheon will follow the Mass. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial will be held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers or plants memorials to a Veterans organization.
To view the full obituary or leave On-line condolences visit www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
Published on March 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Frederick
in memory of Frederick
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.