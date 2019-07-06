Frederic Philip Kiehne

Frederic Philip Kiehne was born March 20, 1942, to Reuben and Norma (Todd) Kiehne in Decorah, Iowa. Fred passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.

Following graduation from Harmony High School in Harmony, Minn. he served two years in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Harmony and began farming. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Ramona Krenz. They continued dairy farming in the Harmony area until 1979 when they moved to Stewartville, Minn. Along with farming, Fred was also a fulltime letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In 2005 they moved to Onalaska in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While in Onalaska, Fred volunteered doing taxes for AARP.

Fred loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Fred also enjoyed gardening and had a large vegetable garden. Fred was a talented wood worker and fixer-upper and made many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family. He also loved to golf, fish, hunt, play cards and was an avid reader.

Fred is survived by his wife, Ramona; children, Janice (Brian) Schreier of La Crescent and Amy (Eric) Schmidt of West Salem; as well as grandsons, Andrew, Joey and Nolan Schreier, Zach, Nick, Sam and Will Schmidt. Fred is further survived by his brothers, David (Diane) Kiehne, Neal (Mary) Kiehne; sister-in-law, Nancy Kiehne; brothers-in-law, Doug Godwin and Wally (Elaine) Krenz. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Kiehne; and a sister, Judy Godwin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska with Msgr. Steven Kachel officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Juvenile Diabetes or Catholic Charities.