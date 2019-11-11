Fred Thiede

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, 100 year old, World War II veteran, Fred Thiede, fought his final battle as he passed away. He was born Oct. 17, 1919, to John and Bessie (Maehler) Thiede in Frazee, Minn., the 12th of 13 children.

As one of the many from the "Greatest Generation," he served in the U.S. Army as a surgical technician, in the Philippines and Japan, until being discharged in December of 1945. In October of 2008, he had the honor to take the first Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with his older brother, Herman and his younger brother, Christian.

On Jan. 20, 1949, he married Angeline L. Peterson and celebrated 65 years of marriage. They raised their four children on the North side of La Crosse and you could always find him "tinkering" in his garage or playing a game of solitaire at the kitchen table.

Fred worked for Allis-Chalmers until its closing and then for the La Crosse School District, as a custodian for 30 years. He was active at Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 52, VFW, Eagles, Relax In Campers and Meals on Wheels. Every spring, he participated with the Legion placing flags on veterans graves to honor them. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, reading and watching sports.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Jeff) Towner of Onalaska, Gerry (Kathy Taylor) of Henderson, Nev., Debbie (Jim) Koehn of North St. Paul, and Karen (Jim) Pintz of La Crosse; grandchildren, Jason (Melanie) and Josh (Dana) Towner, Melissa (Frank) Mihalovic, Michelle (Scott) Christopherson, Lindsay Bean, Jessica (Mike) Kurvers and Jaimie (Chad) Saburn, Jill Pintz, Heather (Nick) Walters and Adam (Ashley) Pintz; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Dylan Towner, Roewan and Brekhen Towner, Jade Blackburn, Kendra and Evan Hundt, Micah Milhalovic, Callie and Kansas Christopherson, Rylie, Kinsley and Maddie Bean, MJ Kurvers, Braden Emanuelson, Max, Katey and Jack Saburn, Aubree and Gavin Pintz, Jake and Reese Walters, Brayla and Kaley Pintz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Angeline; his parents; brothers and sisters, John, Charles, Richard, Emma, Henrietta, Herman (Charlotte), William (Mae), Christian (Betty) Thiede, Hilda (Albert) Iverson, Ida (Egert) Hendrickson, Bertha (Hilmer) Anderson and Laura (Hugo) Kumara; grandson, Mathew Stuhr; and brother-in-law, Lloyd (Allie) Peterson.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Freedom Honor Flight, American Legion Post 52, or Gundersen Medical Foundation.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Ona Terrace, Hillview Health Care Center, Laurel Manor, and Onalaska Care Center, for the care and friendship you gave to our father the last years of his life. He truly considered all of you family.

