Fred William Roeske
Fred William Roeske

June 28, 2019

TOMAH -- Fred William Roeske, 85, of Tomah passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. For online condolences and full obituary information please visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on June 29, 2019
