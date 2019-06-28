Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Fred William Roeske
June 28, 2019
Fred William Roeske
TOMAH -- Fred William Roeske, 85, of Tomah passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. For online condolences and full obituary information please visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
TOMAH -- Fred William Roeske, 85, of Tomah passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. For online condolences and full obituary information please visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on June 29, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Fred
in memory of Fred
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.