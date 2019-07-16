Fred Nadeau
Fred Nadeau

July 16, 2019

MINDORO/RED WING, Minn. -- Fred Nadeau, 91, of Mindoro and formerly of Red Wing died peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Heath System, after a short battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Red Wing YMCA or to an organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on July 20, 2019
