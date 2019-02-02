Fred W. Lau
February 02, 2019

ONALASKA -- Fred W. Lau, 94, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. A family gathering will be held at a later date. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 9, 2019
