Fred W. Grant

Fred W. Grant, born June 5, 1955, in La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Seattle, after suffering complications from a fall while recovering from a successful craniotomy. He was 64 years young and a resident of Polson, Mont.

Fred was a jack of all trades, so-to-speak, and held jobs such as a farrier for 25 years, a landscaper, a fix-it man, plumber and had worked in a saw mill, a greenhouse and in retail. His virtues and morals were exemplified by his actions daily and his patience was something to be admired. Overflowing with wisdom and purpose, while seizing any opportunity to find happiness in each moment, he was a fun guy. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing, being outdoors in general, passing on knowledge, playing practical jokes and pranks and listening to music at top volume. He was very involved in his community and was a 4-H shooting coach, a volunteer, a helpful hand to many. His most important roles included a loving father and husband; a family man. To them he was known as a "Wonder Dude." He enjoyed fatherhood more than any other job he ever had, so much so that he was also daily childcare for his grandson, from 5 to 7 months of age.

Fred is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Grant (Smith); daughter, Rebecca Dawn Ralbovsky (Victor); son, Cody Allen Grant (Alissa Bear); grandson, and little buddy, Ryan Josef Ralbovsky; siblings, Richard (Pat) Grant, Don (Kate) Grant, Jeanne (Ruth) Hillis and friend, Ron Donn, Carol Grant, Nancy Zetes and friend, Shorty Kendhammer, Dorie (Mark) Etrheim, Mike Grant and Sharon (Bryan) Simonson; loving mother and father-in-law, Donald and Nancy Smith; and brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Veronica (Ronnenberg) Grant; father, Fred Grant; and brother, Kenneth Grant.

At this time there is a celebration of life planned for the summer of 2020, exact date and location tba.