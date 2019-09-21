Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Frank Waldera
Frank Waldera
Frank Waldera, 68, of La Crosse found his ultimate fishing spot Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Frank was born in Milwaukee, to the late Marcel (Mac) Waldera and Susan Baroka Waldera.
He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Kiel (Larry Fellin) of Cudahy, Wis.; and nephew, Cris (Deanna) Kiel of Phelps, Wis. He is further survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Sandy Biller of La Crosse; and her children, Tabitha Cross and David (Kelsey) Hanson. He was honorary "grandpa" to Kaiden Fuhrer. He is also survived by special cousins, Howard and Herman Wiersgalla; and life-long friend, Mike Owen. He will be profoundly missed by myriad cousins and friends, who will remember his patience, serenity and a marked sense of humor.
When not hunting or fishing, Frank worked at Skipperliner in his early career and later as a cabinet maker and carpenter. In more recent years and until his retirement, he owned Frank's Painting Service - "You Fish - I Paint."
It was Frank's wish to be cremated, followed by a celebration of his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Smokey's Bar & Grill, 112 Mill St., Holmen. Private interment at a later date.
To send flowers to the family of Frank Waldera, please visit Tribute Store.
Frank Waldera, 68, of La Crosse found his ultimate fishing spot Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Frank was born in Milwaukee, to the late Marcel (Mac) Waldera and Susan Baroka Waldera.
He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Kiel (Larry Fellin) of Cudahy, Wis.; and nephew, Cris (Deanna) Kiel of Phelps, Wis. He is further survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Sandy Biller of La Crosse; and her children, Tabitha Cross and David (Kelsey) Hanson. He was honorary "grandpa" to Kaiden Fuhrer. He is also survived by special cousins, Howard and Herman Wiersgalla; and life-long friend, Mike Owen. He will be profoundly missed by myriad cousins and friends, who will remember his patience, serenity and a marked sense of humor.
When not hunting or fishing, Frank worked at Skipperliner in his early career and later as a cabinet maker and carpenter. In more recent years and until his retirement, he owned Frank's Painting Service - "You Fish - I Paint."
It was Frank's wish to be cremated, followed by a celebration of his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Smokey's Bar & Grill, 112 Mill St., Holmen. Private interment at a later date.
To send flowers to the family of Frank Waldera, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Frank
in memory of Frank
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.