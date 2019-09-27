Frank Frederick Stankey
Frank Frederick Stankey

September 27, 2019

Frank Frederick Stankey Frank Frederick Stankey
ARCADIA -- Frank Frederick Stankey, 65, of Arcadia passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, after a short bout with cancer. A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, 54650. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on October 1, 2019
