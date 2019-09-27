Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Frank Frederick Stankey
September 27, 2019
Frank Frederick Stankey
ARCADIA -- Frank Frederick Stankey, 65, of Arcadia passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, after a short bout with cancer. A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, 54650. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of Frank Frederick Stankey, please visit Tribute Store.
ARCADIA -- Frank Frederick Stankey, 65, of Arcadia passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, after a short bout with cancer. A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, 54650. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of Frank Frederick Stankey, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 1, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Frank
in memory of Frank
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.