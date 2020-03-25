Frank R. Seebauer
Frank R. Seebauer

April 01, 1939 - March 25, 2020

COON VALLEY -- Frank R. Seebauer, 80, of Coon Valley died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, April 1, 1939, to Reuben and Matilda (Wistenberg) Seebauer.
On Aug. 9, 1960, Frank married Carol J. Liebl and they shared nearly 50 years of marriage before Carol's death. Frank is known throughout the Coulee Region for his business, Frank's Repair and Stihl dealership, on County M, where he serviced countless vehicles, chain saws and mowers for so many, for nearly 60 years. Frank was quick to tear up from the simplest encounter, strong and dedicated to hard work and devoted to having his family by his side. The family will miss his energy for cutting wood, sharp mind and can-do spirit. For complete obituary visit www.schumacher-kish.com. Frank's daughters ask family and friends to be safe and patient until we can gather to celebrate Dad's life.
Published on March 28, 2020
