Frank J. Rach

CHASEBURG -- Frank J. Rach, 91, of rural Chaseburg, went to be with the Lord and reunited with his granddaughter, Taylor, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Merrill, Wis., to Frank and Emma (Martin) Rach.

Frank graduated from Viroqua High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952 and was stationed in Germany. Frank was an excellent boxer, both in high school and the Army. He married Doris Peterson Nov. 2, 1957, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church Parsonage. The couple farmed in rural Chaseburg and Frank also worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for 25 years. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Frank enjoyed gardening, bird watching, hunting, fishing, and reading the Bible.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; five children, David (Vicki) Rach of Chaseburg, Rachel (James) McDonald of La Crosse, Rebecca (Daniel) Runice of Coon Valley, Daniel Rach of Chaseburg and Ruth (Robert) Covey of La Crosse; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph Rach, Andrew (Alanna Artz) Oliver, Amy (Spencer) Lee and their children, Hudson and Corbin, Bryant Covey, Lucas (Hillary Grim) Runice, John Rach, Trevor McDonald, Carley (Jake) Buisman and their children, Holden, Riley and Finley, Amber (Joseph) Erickson and their children, Lincoln and Channing, and Andy (Danielle) Nichols and their children, Lily and Emma; a sister-in-law, Margaret Rach; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Taylor Elaine Covey; two sisters, Mildred Martin and Florence Larson; three brothers, Raymond, James and Donald.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Tammy and Marsha, of Vernon Memorial Healthcare Hospice and to Dr. Michael Kalinosky and his staff at Gundersen Health System in Viroqua.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials to family may be sent in care of Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, WI 54623.