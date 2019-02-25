Frank G. Lockhart
February 25, 2019

Frank G. Lockhart, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Christ Episcopal Church, 111 Ninth St. N., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. For a full obituary and condolences please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 26, 2019
