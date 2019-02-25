Follow story
Frank G. Lockhart
February 25, 2019
Frank G. Lockhart
Frank G. Lockhart, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Christ Episcopal Church, 111 Ninth St. N., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. For a full obituary and condolences please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 26, 2019
