Frank Ollie Johnson
Frank Ollie Johnson

February 17, 2019

Frank Ollie Johnson
Frank Ollie Johnson, 77, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home with his wife, daughter and son at his side. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, with Pastor Harald Bringsjord officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Fish Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Rockland, at a later date.
Blaschke & Schneider is assisting the family. A complete obituary may be found at and online condolences sent to www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 19, 2019
