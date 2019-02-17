Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Frank Ollie Johnson
February 17, 2019
Frank Ollie Johnson
Frank Ollie Johnson, 77, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home with his wife, daughter and son at his side. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, with Pastor Harald Bringsjord officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Fish Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Rockland, at a later date.
Blaschke & Schneider is assisting the family. A complete obituary may be found at and online condolences sent to www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Frank Ollie Johnson, 77, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home with his wife, daughter and son at his side. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, with Pastor Harald Bringsjord officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Fish Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Rockland, at a later date.
Blaschke & Schneider is assisting the family. A complete obituary may be found at and online condolences sent to www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Frank
in memory of Frank
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.