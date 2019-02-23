Follow story
February 23, 2019
Frank P. Hefti, 77, of La Crosse died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. At Frank's request private services will be held. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
