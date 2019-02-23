Frank P. Hefti
Frank P. Hefti

February 23, 2019

Frank P. Hefti, 77, of La Crosse died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. At Frank's request private services will be held. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 26, 2019
