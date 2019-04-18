Frank G. Baures
Frank G. Baures

April 18, 2019

ONALASKA -- Frank G. Baures, 67, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in Boscobel, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family.
For a complete obituary and to submit an online condolence go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 22, 2019
