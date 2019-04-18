Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Frank G. Baures
April 18, 2019
Frank G. Baures
ONALASKA -- Frank G. Baures, 67, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in Boscobel, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family.
For a complete obituary and to submit an online condolence go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Frank G. Baures, 67, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in Boscobel, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family.
For a complete obituary and to submit an online condolence go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Frank
in memory of Frank
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.