July 08, 2019

Frank G. Barnabey, 63, died at his home Monday, July 8, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northside Community Church, 1300A Caledonia St., La Crosse. Pastor Derek Mueller will preside and friends and loved ones may visit from 1:30 p.m. to the time of service at the church. A lunch will be served after the service. A complete obituary will be available at a later date. Schumacher-Kish is assisting friend and loved ones.
Published on July 31, 2019
