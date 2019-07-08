Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Frank Barnabey
July 08, 2019
Frank G. Barnabey
Frank G. Barnabey, 63, died at his home Monday, July 8, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northside Community Church, 1300A Caledonia St., La Crosse. Pastor Derek Mueller will preside and friends and loved ones may visit from 1:30 p.m. to the time of service at the church. A lunch will be served after the service. A complete obituary will be available at a later date. Schumacher-Kish is assisting friend and loved ones.
Frank G. Barnabey, 63, died at his home Monday, July 8, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northside Community Church, 1300A Caledonia St., La Crosse. Pastor Derek Mueller will preside and friends and loved ones may visit from 1:30 p.m. to the time of service at the church. A lunch will be served after the service. A complete obituary will be available at a later date. Schumacher-Kish is assisting friend and loved ones.
Published on July 31, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Frank
in memory of Frank
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 31, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.