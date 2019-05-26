Francis Sesvold

Francis Sesvold, 87, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Francis (Frank) Loyal Sesvold was born Nov. 10, 1931, to Melvin and Esther Sesvold, in Garden Valley, Jackson County.

Francis lived his early years in Trump Coulee, rural Taylor. He was drafted into the U.S. Army May 6, 1953, and discharged May 6, 1955, as a Corporal in the 2nd Infantry Division. Francis worked at Metallics and Outer's Laboratory in Onalaska, then married Ardis Bautch in Blair, May 26, 1956. He also drove truck for Kraemer & Son's and worked at Ettrick Lumber. They farmed in rural Blair, for many years and farming as well as raising cattle was his true love. Francis was a resident of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, the past several months and prior to that, Tomah VA.

He is survived by daughters, Barbara Larsen-Anderson (Michael) of Holmen, Dawn Davis (Jeffrey) of Holmen; grandchildren, Bethany Veglahn (Jeffrey) Milwaukee, Katelyn Bocklund (Dan) Minneapolis, Benjamin Davis and Kayli Davis of Madison, Wis.; in addition, he is survived by several sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; wife, Ardis; and son-in-law, Terry Larsen.

The family is appreciative for the outstanding healthcare staff who took care of Frank the last two years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (white church, W10767 County Road C, Ettrick). Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate and burial with military honors will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .