Francis Charles Green

Francis Charles Green, 74, loving husband and father of two daughters, died in his home surrounded by family Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He was only called Francis by his mother or Carla when she was angry; his friends and family called him Frank.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Stella (Carlini) Green, and father, LaVerne Green, He is survived by his devoted wife, Carla, whose company he greatly enjoyed for many years. Also left behind are his younger brother, Randy (and his wife Sally); Frank's sister, Karen; his two daughters, Rebecca and Jennifer (and her partner Kenn), whom he shared with former spouse Katherine Green; and Carla's sons, Matthew (and his wife Bobbi), Joshua (and his wife Terry) Kocimski, and Frank; and Carla's grandchildren, Hannah, Mikel, Cedar, Mikayla, and Juniper.

Frank was born Jan. 4, 1945, in El Paso, Texas. His father was in the Navy and when he was still very young his parents moved to LaFarge where they bought the house Frank and his siblings grew up in.

He could be a handful in his adolescent and teenage years, but Frank graduated valedictorian of his high school class and went on to receive a Bachelor's of science degree in philosophy from UW-Madison, where he sledded down Bascom Hill in the winter and nurtured his talent for playing piano with professional pianist and composer Ellsworth Snyder. He met his first wife, Katherine Green while they were still in college.

Frank's first job out of school was selling insurance. He went on to run his own business, the Home Juice Company, distributing juices under the Mr. Pure brand throughout the Madison, Wis. area. After he moved to La Crosse and met Carla, he became a terminal manager for Lamer's Bus Lines in La Crosse and worked there for a total of seventeen years before retiring, in part due to a congenital heart defect.

Carla wishes to thank the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Mannion in La Crosse and Rochester, Minn., for the impeccable care they provided to prolong Frank's life and give them nine wonderful years together after a major heart surgery in 2009. The care and kindness of the Mayo Hospice program, nurses, care workers and social workers and the Mayo Clinic store were a great comfort to Frank. Carla and his surviving family are all very grateful.

Frank had a wealth of friends and family who loved him. He enjoyed his life to the fullest, whether at the La Crosse Eagles Club where he served as president from 2005-2006 and has been an active member for two decades, or taking a weekend trip to the casino with Carla by his side.

His personal philosophy to value and appreciate life and "play past" its challenges and difficulties kept him happy and smiling right up to the last day of his life.

There will be a funeral service at noon Friday, March 22, in the Prairie Room, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until time of the service. The Rev. Ted Dewald will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the La Crosse Eagles Club, 630 6th St S, La Crosse. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at .