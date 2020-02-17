Frances Sacia
July 03, 1964 - February 17, 2020

Frances "Frankie" Sacia, 55, peacefully gained her wings Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 3, 1964, in Seattle, to Raymond and Linda Jo (Lamen) Washington.
Frankie will be remembered for her fierce but loving personality. She cared for her family and friends immensely and enjoyed spending time with those she loved. Frankie "loved" shopping and collecting jewelry, always wanting to "dress to impress." She was outspoken and often referred to as a "firecracker." "Frank the Tank" will be greatly missed and never forgotten!
She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Raymond Washington; brothers, Curtis and Lennell (Ashley); nieces, Kanelldria, Rae-Len, Shelly and Alaysia; nephews, Tommy (Kim), Toney, L.J., Tynell, Curtis Jr., Donell, Warnell and Arnell. She also leaves many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Jo; sisters, Sherry and Shelly; maternal grandparents, George and Shirley Stone, paternal grandmother, Eleanor Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Arterial Tavern, 1003 16th St., La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 19, 2020
