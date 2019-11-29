Floyd Kenneth Nielsen
Floyd Kenneth Nielsen

November 29, 2019

HOLMEN -- Floyd Kenneth Nielsen, 93, of Holmen, formerly of Cedar Falls and Spencer, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held in May 2020, at Warner Funeral Home, in Spencer. www.warnerfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Floyd's name will be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation at gundersen.org/gratitiude.
Published on December 7, 2019
