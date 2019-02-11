Follow story
Floyd N. Bright
February 11, 2019
Floyd “Stub” N. Bright
DAKOTA, Minn. -- Floyd “Stub” N. Bright, 87, of Dakota passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Memorial services will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 15, at Dakota Riverside United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Strum will officiate. Burial will take place in Bush Cemetery in rural Dakota at a later date. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. The complete obituary and online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 13, 2019
