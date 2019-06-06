Follow story
Florence Grace Schermerhorn
June 06, 2019
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Florence Grace Schermerhorn, 95, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Bethel Home in Viroqua. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 15, 2019
