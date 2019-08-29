Florence D. Pedersen

ONALASKA - Florence passed away quietly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after an ongoing illness complicated by Alzheimer's. She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Turlock, Calif., the youngest of three children. Florence graduated from Modesto High School in 1957. A friend introduced her to Edward Pedersen, originally from La Crosse, who was in the Navy. They were married June 19, 1959 and after a short stint in La Crosse, settled in San Leandro, Calif. During their time in San Leandro, Florence was employed as an accounting clerk for Miller Materials and Shasta Beverages.

They moved back to the Midwest, to Sparta, in 1973, where Florence worked in billing at St. Mary's hospital. After divorcing in 1986, Florence continued to live in Sparta and worked in patient billing at St. Francis Hospital and later, Lutheran Hospital.

Family was very important to Florence and she enjoyed time with her daughter, Lynnette (William) Krenz, and only grandchild, Anna Krenz. She also was a big fan of the La Crosse Catbirds and enjoyed the Fireside dinner theatre in Fort Atkinson, Wis. She spent the last two years at the Eagle Crest memory care unit in Onalaska and her family greatly appreciate the staff who treated her so well during this time.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Allan and Ina Collett; brother, James (Marion) Collett; sister, Edith Collett.

A private family service will be held in Modesto, where Florence will be put to rest with her mother and sister. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .