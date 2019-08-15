Follow story
Florence I. Bice
September 04, 1939 - August 15, 2019
Florence I. Bice, 79, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Health Care. She was born Sept., 4, 1939 to Frank and Teresa (Schrabeck) Bahr. On Aug. 21, 1971, Florence married Clesson Bice and they celebrated 48 years of marriage. In accordance to Florence's wish, no service will be held. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
