September 04, 1939 - August 15, 2019

Florence I. Bice, 79, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Health Care. She was born Sept., 4, 1939 to Frank and Teresa (Schrabeck) Bahr. On Aug. 21, 1971, Florence married Clesson Bice and they celebrated 48 years of marriage. In accordance to Florence's wish, no service will be held. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.