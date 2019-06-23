Follow story
Ferne Monro
June 23, 2019
Ferne Oleta (Allen) Monroe
Ferne Oleta (Allen) Monroe, 95, died peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at River of Life Church, 1214 County Road PH, Onalaska, Wis. 54650. Pastor Jacob "Jake" Wallace will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Homes of La Crosse is assisting the family. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on June 28, 2019
