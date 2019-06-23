Ferne Monro
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ferne Monro

June 23, 2019

Ferne Monro Ferne Oleta (Allen) Monroe
Ferne Oleta (Allen) Monroe, 95, died peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at River of Life Church, 1214 County Road PH, Onalaska, Wis. 54650. Pastor Jacob "Jake" Wallace will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Homes of La Crosse is assisting the family. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on June 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ferne
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 28, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.