Fern M. Williams
September 14, 1933 - April 01, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Fern M. Williams, 85, of La Crescent died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home. She was born in La Crescent, Sept. 14, 1933, to William and Alma (Halvorson) Williams.
A celebration of Fern's life will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Burial will take place in the Toledo Cemetery, rural La Crescent. To read the complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
