Fern Ida Connely
Fern Ida Connely

December 17, 2019

VIROQUA -- Fern Ida Connely, 91, of Viroqua died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, surrounded by loved ones and caregivers.
Funeral services for Fern will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway St., Viroqua. Pastor Michelle Engh and Pastors Barb Duke and John Johnson, of Community of Christ Church will officiate. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 until noon at the church. A reception in Fern's honor will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the Community of Christ Church, Soldiers Grove, or to Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, in Fern's name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on December 18, 2019
