Fern Anderson-Schmaltz
January 29, 2019

Fern (Scheckel) Anderson-Schmaltz, 90, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman with Msgr. Roger Scheckel will officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 31, 2019
