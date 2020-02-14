Fay Lynn Mueller

Fay Lynn Mueller, 58, passed to her heavenly home Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Fay was born Jan. 16, 1962, in Madison, Wis., and spent her early years growing up in Onalaska. She attended Immanuel Lutheran grade school and Luther High School, graduating in 1980.

After high school, Fay attended UW-Eau Claire and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1985, she began a long career with Orkin Pest Control, which took her to St. Paul, Minn., Eau Claire, Wis., Madison, Wis., Wilmington, Del., and after a promotion, to Atlanta, Ga. In 2001, after a company downsizing, Fay had no plans as to what to do next, so she threw a dart at a map and ended up in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Here she purchased a 100-year-old farm house and renovated it into a boarding house for college students. During her time in Cape Girardeau, she also became a foster parent and fostered more than 15 children during their teenage years. Fay also worked as an investigator for the County Prosecuting Attorney's office. In 2007, she was recruited to be an investigator for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, conducting federal investigations. This line of work took her to Southern Illinois, and in 2010, to Fairbanks, Alaska. After several bouts of illness, Fay decided it was time to move back to Wisconsin. In 2015, she purchased Buettner's Motel on the Wolf, now Langlade Inn near White Lake, Wis., and began renovating the 1950s motel. Her business grew and was thriving. Fay continued to run the motel until she became ill in March of 2019. Family and friends continue to keep the motel open and her dream alive.

Fay was an active member of many churches over the years including being a founding member of Lord of Love Lutheran in DeForest, Wis., St. Matthews in Alpharetta, Ga., Light of the World in Fairbanks, Alaska, and St. Matthews in White Lake. Her hobbies included gardening, cross stitch, bowling, reading and traveling, especially cruises.

She is survived by her parents, Carl and Doris Mueller of Onalaska; two sisters, Julie (William) Yahnke of Holmen and Karen (David) Callaway of Altoona, Wis.; a niece, Jessica (Brandon), two nephews, Justin (Heather) and Jason (Katie); 10 great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services in Onalaska, with a prayer service held at 7 p.m. officiated by Pastor James Mumm. A reception will follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Creek Banquet & Meeting Center in Onalaska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Light of the World Lutheran Church in Fairbanks, Alaska.