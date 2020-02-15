Follow story
Fay Lynn Mueller
Fay Lynn Mueller, 57, passed to her heavenly home Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of Fay's life has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska. Further details will be announced in a compete obituary to follow.
Published on February 15, 2020
in memory of Fay
