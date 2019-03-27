Everett Alois Speltz

LA CRESCENT/WINONA, Minn. -- Everett Alois Speltz, of La Crescent and formerly of Winona passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born at Oak Ridge, Minn., Sept. 21, 1926, to Andrew and Anna (Kalmes) Speltz. They lived on the family farm until he was five years old and they then moved to Winona and later to Minneapolis. He attended catholic elementary schools and Cotter High School in Winona. After graduating from De La Salle High School in Minneapolis, he returned to Winona and graduated from Winona State University. He served in the ILS Air Force during World War II. He joined the Trane Company in 1952 and retired from there in 1987.

He married Barbara Brennan July 31, 1954, at the Dakota Catholic Church. Together they spent much of their retirement and before, traveling all over. They had visited all 50 states and most of Canada several times. They loved dancing together and belonged to the Winona Area Dance Club and La Crosse Continental Dance Club. They traveled all over with friends to dance to the big band music.

Everett enjoyed his retirement. He had many hobbies, including gardening, golfing, biking, hiking, hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing, traveling and designing and building. He had built and later helped with the building of their three houses. He was a member of Crucifixion Catholic Church and delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered for the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and their three children, Mary Speltz of Bluffing Siding, Suzanne Speltz of Sheboygan, Wis., and Mark Speltz of La Crescent; his sister, Violet Reynolds, Walnut Creek, Calif.; sister-in-law, Dixie Speltz, Pueblo, Colo.; and brother-in-law, Jim Brennan of Homer Valley.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Hennessy and Harriet Glubka; brothers, Eugene, Harold and LaVern.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before services. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Everett's memory. Online guestbook is available at .