Everett R. Servais
March 22, 1939 - September 27, 2019
Everett R. Servais
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Everett R. Servais, 80, of La Crescent passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home in La Crescent. He was born on St. Joseph Ridge, March 22, 1939, to Arthur and Anne (Dischler) Servais. He married Helen "Maureen" Duggan Sept. 7, 1963, and she preceded him in death Aug. 7, 2007. He then married Barb Fancher, who survives him.
A loving, supportive and ever present husband, father and grandfather, Everett was an integral member of the St. Joseph Ridge community.
In addition to being a dairy farmer, Rural Route 1 La Crosse letter carrier for 39 years and school bus driver, he also served as town of Greenfield Chairman, La Crosse County Board Supervisor, 1st National Bank of Bangor Director and was active in many other civic and community organizations.
The family would like to thank the many members of the Mayo Health System organization for their support and care over the years.
In addition to his wife, Barb, Everett is survived by his children, Chris (Donna) Servais of Medina, Minn., Nick (Karla) Servais of La Crosse, Lisa (Troy) Horman of Oak Creek, Wis., Tony (Jennifer) Servais of La Crosse; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Ashley, Amanda, Dylan, Jacob, Caitlyn, Quinn and Gabe. He is further survived by his siblings, Paul (Claire) Servais of Greendale, Wis., Donna Clements of Dubuque, Iowa, Barbara Barrett of Marshfield, Wis., Emma Brockman of Eau Claire, Wis., Veronica (Charlie) Besch of Durham, N.C.; and two stepsons, Nick (Barbara) Fancher and Chris (Jodie) Fancher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday evening at the church and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
in memory of Everett
